Home

Education

‘Vigilant And Active’: CBSE to Take Stern Action Against Those Spreading Fake News And Rumours

‘Vigilant And Active’: CBSE to Take Stern Action Against Those Spreading Fake News And Rumours

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examination will commence from tomorrow, February 15, 2024. It has now become a common practice for miscreants to spread fake and false question papers on social m

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examination will commence from tomorrow, February 15, 2024. It has now become a common practice for miscreants to spread fake and false question papers on social media platforms during the examination session. To stop such fake news and rumours, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released an important notice stating that the board will take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act.

Trending Now

“CBSE is closely monitoring the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act,” the board in an official notice said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.