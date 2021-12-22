Lucknow: Students these days are less focus on sincere studies and more on trying new and innovative methods of cheating in exams, specially when it comes to appearing for government examinations. Similar is the case with a Uttar Pradesh student who took cheating to an another level. According to a video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter handle, the student who hails from Uttar Pradesh was caught while he was appearing for the examination of UP sub-inspector. While investigating the candidate, the policemen found the student placed a wig on his head along with fitting earphones to its auditory sense. The security personal also found two AirPods inside his ears.Also Read - Wedding Dance of Desi Bride and Groom Makes Everyone Groove On Amitabh Bachchan's Song 'Say Shava Shava' | Viral Video

What is even more interesting is that the size of the AirPods was so small that the candidate himself failed to remove the device from his ear.

The tweet which has the video was captioned to read, "#UttarPradesh mein Sub-Inspector's EXAM mein #CHEATING #nakal k shaandaar jugaad (Sub-Inspector's exam in Uttar Pradesh sees cheating, copy with great jugaad)."

Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the video has garnered over 58.9k views and the count is still going on. Netizens also flooded the comment section with witty remarks. While some netizens also hailed the innovative style of cheating and humorously demanded to fill the recruitment application for spy examination.

“Isko toh especially hire karna chahiye, aisa talent police mein ho tabhi inside data niklegi cartels par,” a user wrote.

“Right candidate for #CyberCrime dept. Hire him immediately,” wrote another user. “So it was a trial run of cheating?” other said.