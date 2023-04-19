Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Apply For 709 Posts at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in; Details Here
Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central University at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.
Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Visva Bharati has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Librarian, Technical Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central University at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 16, 2023. A total of 709 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. At present, the number of vacancies is tentative. One can check the important dates, and other details here.
Also Read:
Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Check Dates Here
- Last date of online application: May 16, 2023
Visva Bharati University Vacancy Details
- Registrar (tenure post): 1 post
- Finance Officer (tenure post): 1 post
- Librarian: 1 post
- Deputy Registrar: 1 post
- Internal Audit Officer (Deputation): 1 post
- Assistant Librarian: 6 posts
- Assistant Registrar: 2 posts
- Section Officer: 4 posts
- Assistant/Senior Assistant: 05 posts
- Upper Division Clerk/Office Assistant2: 29 posts
- Lower DivisionClerk/Junior Office Assistant cum Typist3: 99 posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 405 posts
- Professional Assistant: 5 posts
- Semi Professional Assistant: 4 posts
- Library Assistant: 1 post
NOTE: This is not a full list. For more details, check the official notification shared below.
You may like to read
Visva Bharati University Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Registrar (tenure post) Essential Qualification: Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.
- Finance Officer (tenure post) Essential Qualification: Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.
- Librarian Essential Qualification: A Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science with atleast 55% or marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed. A Ph. D. Degree in library science / information science / documentation / archives and
manuscript keeping. To know more, check the detailed notification shared below.
Visva Bharati University Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
Visva Bharati University Recruitment Notification PDF Direct Link
Visva Bharati University Salary
|Sl.
No.
|Group
|7 TH CPC PAY MATRIX
|CORE PAY SCALE AS PER 6TH CPC
|1
|A
|Academic Level 14
|Rs. 37400-67000/- AGP 10,000/
|2
|A
|Academic Level 14
|Rs. 15600-/39100/-AGP 6000/
|3
|A
|Academic Level 14
|Rs. 37400-67000/- GP 10,000/-
How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 16, 2023, through the official website —vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.