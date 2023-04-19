Home

Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Apply For 709 Posts at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in; Details Here

Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central University at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Visva Bharati has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Librarian, Technical Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central University at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 16, 2023. A total of 709 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. At present, the number of vacancies is tentative. One can check the important dates, and other details here.

Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Check Dates Here

Last date of online application: May 16, 2023

Visva Bharati University Vacancy Details

Registrar (tenure post): 1 post

Finance Officer (tenure post): 1 post

Librarian: 1 post

Deputy Registrar: 1 post

Internal Audit Officer (Deputation): 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 6 posts

Assistant Registrar: 2 posts

Section Officer: 4 posts

Assistant/Senior Assistant: 05 posts

Upper Division Clerk/Office Assistant2: 29 posts

Lower DivisionClerk/Junior Office Assistant cum Typist3: 99 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 405 posts

Professional Assistant: 5 posts

Semi Professional Assistant: 4 posts

Library Assistant: 1 post

NOTE: This is not a full list. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Visva Bharati University Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Registrar (tenure post) Essential Qualification: Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

Finance Officer (tenure post) Essential Qualification: Master's degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

Librarian Essential Qualification: A Master's Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science with atleast 55% or marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed. A Ph. D. Degree in library science / information science / documentation / archives and manuscript keeping. To know more, check the detailed notification shared below.

manuscript keeping. To know more, check the detailed notification shared below.

Visva Bharati University Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Visva Bharati University Salary

Sl.

No. Group 7 TH CPC PAY MATRIX CORE PAY SCALE AS PER 6TH CPC 1 A Academic Level 14 Rs. 37400-67000/- AGP 10,000/ 2 A Academic Level 14 Rs. 15600-/39100/-AGP 6000/ 3 A Academic Level 14 Rs. 37400-67000/- GP 10,000/-

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 16, 2023, through the official website —vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

