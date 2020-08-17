New Delhi: The Visva Bharati University on Monday evening closed down its campus following following a violence that erupted earlier in the day over the erection of boundary wall around the fair ground. Also Read - West Bengal to Celebrate Police Day on September 1 Every Year: Mamata Banerjee

Issuing a statement, the university said that those who were engaged in the vandalism in the campus need to be booked immediately and stern action will be taken against them so that such occurrences do not take place in future.

"The university's loss is to be compensated from the miscreants immediately on the basis of the calculations made by an agency deployed by the MHRD or any other agency that the MHRD deems appropriate," the Visva Bharati University said in a statement.

Those who were engaged in vandalism in the campus today need to be booked immediately and stern action to be taken against them so that such occurrences do not take place in future: Visva Bharati University pic.twitter.com/FklSV75nX4 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened in the matter as trouble erupted at the Visva Bharati campus.

The incident took place as a large number of people went on a rampage protesting against the construction of a boundary wall at the Pous Mela ground in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

“I just had word with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Visva Bharati worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that administration will take all steps to restore the law and order. I am sure those enjoined with task will rise to the occasion,” Dhankhar tweeted.

He said that the law and order situation in Visva Bharati is alarming. “I am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in temple of learning,” the Governor added.

The violence erupted after 1000 irate locals, under the banner of Save Pous Mela Committee, barged into the fair ground, damaged university properties and vandalised temporary shelters. They were seen breaking plastic chairs and other structures that were installed there on a temporary basis. They also dismantled one of the varsity gates using a JCB pay-loader machine.