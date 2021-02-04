Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced that the VITEEE 2021 Exam has been postponed from April to June months. As per the revised timeline, the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam will be held from 18th to 26th June 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that can register for the same until 30th March by logging onto the exam portal vit.ac.in. Also Read - Vit.ac.in VITEEE 2016 results declared: How to check VIT Engineering Entrance Examination results on official website

The aspirants can also find the link to the official application portal for VITEEE 2021 from where they will be able to complete their registration.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the can register for the examination:

Step 1: New user Registration

Step 2: Sign in for Registered users

Step 3: Filling Online application form

Step 4: Payment

Step 5: Photo & Signature Upload

Step 6: Download filled-in application form

Step 7: Documents Upload

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take printout for future reference

The institute has published an official notification on the bulletin board of the official website to confirm the revision of the examination dates. The notification reads that the VITEEE 2021 exam for BTech Admissions will be held from 18th to 26th June 2021. VITEEE 2021 is the institute level screening test that is held by the Vellore Institute of Technology to shortlist students for admissions to B.Tech programme.