VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology will end the online registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE 2022) tomorrow, May 30, 2022. Candidates who wish to take the VITEEE entrance exam can register through the official website of VIT, viteee.vit.ac.in. As per the earlier notification, the VITEEE 2022 exam will be held from June 30 to July 6, 2022. The VITEEE 2022 result will be declared on July 8.

VITEEE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate). Note, Candidates, applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST.

Candidates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. CERTIFICATE TO PROVE COMMUNITY / NATIVITY should be produced at the time of counselling, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

For more details, go through the information bulletin. Click Here

Step by Step Guide to Fill VITEEE 2022 Application Form

Visit the official website of VIT, viteee.vit.ac.in.

Register on the portal by providing details such as the candidate’s name, residential status, date of birth, gender, and verification code.

Fill the application form by providing the necessary details.

Upload the documents, and submit the form.

Pay the application fee.

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

VITEEE 2022 Application Form: Direct Link to Apply