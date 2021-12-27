VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology on Monday started the online registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam( VITEEE) 2022 exam. The online registration process begins from today, as of December 27, 2022. Candidates who wish to take the VITEEE entrance exam can register through the official website of VIT, viteee.vit.ac.in. Note, the deadline to submit the application form has not been announced. The date of examination has not been announced yet.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 136 Assistant Professor Posts | Apply Online at jkpsc.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notice issued on the official website, "Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have secured minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate)." Note, Candidates, applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories:

Candidates belonging to SC/ST.

Candidates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. CERTIFICATE TO PROVE COMMUNITY / NATIVITY should be produced at the time of counselling, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Know Exam Pattern

The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

MPCEA Subject No.of Questions Mathematics 40 Physics 35 Chemistry 35 English 5 Aptitude 10

BPCEA Subject No.of Questions Biology 40 Physics 35 Chemistry 35 English 5 Aptitude 10

Age Limit

Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2000 are eligible to apply for UG Engineering admission (UGEA) 2022. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic. Candidates should produce this certificate in original as proof of their age at the time of counselling/admission, failing which they will be disqualified.

How to Register

Visit the official website of VIT, viteee.vit.ac.in.

All Candidates need to register first on the portal.

Enter the credentials such as the candidate’s name, residential status, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email id, and verification code.

After entering the above details, tick the box given below and click on the register option.

Now again login via the given id password.

Fill the application form by providing the necessary details.

Upload the documents, and submit the form.

Pay the application fee.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply for the VITEEE exam.

Click here: Register online VITEEE 2022 Exam