VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the online registration process for its BTech entrance examination, VITEEE 2022 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the VITEEE exam by visiting the official website —viteee.vit.ac.in.

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply online: To be announced.

Dates of examination (VITEEE-2022): To be announced.

VITEEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have secured a minimum aggregate of 55% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have passed with minimum aggregate of 45% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories:

Candidates belonging to SC/ST

Candidates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. CERTIFICATE TO PROVE COMMUNITY / NATIVITY should be produced at the time of counselling, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

VITEEE 2022: Step by step guide to complete the Application Process

Visit the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), viteee.vit.ac.in

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New User Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form. Upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the application fee of Rs 1,250

After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Save, Download and take a printout of the VITEEE 2022 Application form.

Age Limit: Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2000 are eligible to apply for UG Engineering admission (UGEA) 2022. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Selection Process