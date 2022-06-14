VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology will end the online registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam(VITEEE) 2022, tomorrow, June 15, 2022. Candidates can fill out the VITEEE 2022 application form through the official website of VIT, viteee.vit.ac.in before the deadline ends. Earlier the last date to apply online was May 30, 2022.Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Trade Apprentice Posts Before June 21| Check Notification Here

Step by Step Guide to Fill VITEEE 2022 Application Form

Visit the official website of VIT, viteee.vit.ac.in.

Register on the portal by providing details such as the candidate’s name, residential status, date of birth, gender, and verification code.

Fill out the application form by providing the necessary details.

Upload the documents, and submit the form.

Pay the application fee.

Download the application form(submitted) and take a printout of it for future reference.

VITEEE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate).

Note, Candidates, applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories.