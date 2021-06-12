VITEEE Result 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology has finally declared the VITEEE result 2021 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2021. Those who have appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official website– vit.ac.in. This year,VITEEE was conducted on May 28, 29 and 31 in an online remote-proctored mode.

On June 10, a re-examination was held for candidates who were unable to appear on the scheduled dates due to technical reasons. Notably, the exam was conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses in VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai.

VITEEE Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website – vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 – Results’ listed under Bulletin Board

Step 3: Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 Results published.

Step 4 – Enter your application number, password, verification code and submit

Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct link to check VITEEE 2021 results here

“It is the common counselling for admission to BTech programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the counselling based on their ranking,” the official statement on the website read.