New Delhi: Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the answer key for its RSCIT (New and Old Syllabus, both) on its official website vmou.ac.in.

Candidates will also be allowed to submit objections, if any, to the answer key. This can be done via email and the last date to do so is September 15. However, they will also have to submit adequate proof to support their objections.

Objections can be sent to rscitexamoldsyllabus@vmou.ac.in for Old Syllabus and rscitexam@vmou.ac.in for New Syllabus.

Here’s how to download the answer key

Step 1: Go to official website vmou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for RSCIT answer key

Step 3: Click on the answer key link for Old/New Syllabus

Step 4: Download the pdf that opens and check your result

Located in Kota, Rajasthan, the Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University was established on June 23, 1987, and was initially called the Kota University. It has campuses in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, too.