VMOU RSCIT Result 2019: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has declared the results of the Rajasthan State Certificate of Information Technology (RSCIT) exam which was conducted on June 30, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are requested to check their result online at the official website of the university, i.e., rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Notably, candidates may face technical issues while checking their results at the official website due to an overload of page viewers. Therefore, they are requested to patiently try checking by refreshing the page.

A notification will be sent once the problem is resolved, according to VMOU.

Here is how to check the VMOU RSCIT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link available in the top menu which says, ‘RSCIT Result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your VMOU Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking the result, download and take a printout of the PDF form for future reference.

The RSCIT Exam is conducted by VMOU Kota in collaboration with Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited. The exam is held across the various districts of Rajasthan.