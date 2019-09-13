New Delhi: The vote counting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, which was supposed to start at 8:30 am, started at 10 am because of faulty EVMs.

Even though the vote counting started late, it got stopped in between as the EVM stopped functioning for some time because of a technical glitch.

According to latest updates, ABVP is taking lead on all four seats with 600 votes.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on Thursday witnessed a voter turnout of 40 per cent. The results will be declared by Friday afternoon. Last year, the voter turnout was 44.46 per cent.

“Votes would be counted at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi’s Kingsway Camp,” DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad told IANS.

There was polling for four positions of (DUSU) which ended with allegations of EVM malfunctioning.

Sixteen candidates, including 4 women, were contesting and 52 polling centres were set up for the polls. Over 144 EVMs were used for students’ union polls and 137 were used for college union polls.