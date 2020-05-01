Mumbai: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has written to Maharashtra government, urging them to direct all schools to waive off the fee hikes for the coming academic year in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - EC Agrees to Hold Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls, Demanded by CM Uddhav, on May 21

In the letter to state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Ashish Shelar said all school boards should be directed to reduce fees by 10 per cent.

Schools have planned a 10 to 30 per cent hike in fees and several parents have complained about it, the BJP leader said, claiming that there was fear among the parent community.

He further pointed out that the Union HRD ministry had passed orders cancelling fee hikes at IITs, while the Uttar Pradesh government had done so for schools.

By taking classes online during the pandemic, schools were expected to save at least 20 to 25 per cent of their operational costs due to reduced water and power consumption among other things, Shelar stated in the letter.

Notably, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 10,498, with 459 deaths and 1,773 people recovering from the deadly virus.

(With inputs)