Want To Be An IITian? Your 12th Board Marks Will Matter Now As Admission Criterion Changes Again

Given the return to normality in academic life, IITs across India have decided to do away with those relaxations and bring it to the norms set before the pandemic hit.

IITs have decided to bring back Class 12 performance criterion for admissions

New Delhi: Are you preparing for JEE exams? Then this news is for you. IITs have decided to bring back the class 12 performance criterion for admissions. Indian Institutes of Technology( IITs) have decided to reinstate the pre-pandemic Class 12 performance criterion for admissions in the future.

An official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration schedule is awaited. As per reports, these details will be announced this week. Candidates will find the JEE Main 2023 notification on nta.ac.in after which, they can register for the test in jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In the year 2020, the IITs decided to relax the admission rules, dropping the Class 12 board examination performance criteria in view of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the board examinations. The criterion for admission was relaxed and only passing marks were required in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, language, and other subjects apart from these four. This continued for another two years until JEE( Advanced) 2022.

Before the pandemic, general order campaigners with qualifying rank in JEE( Advanced) needed to have either scored at least 75 per cent in Class 12 or figured in the top 20 percentile of their board results to secure a seat at an IIT.

Scheduled Caste( SC) and Scheduled Tribe( ST) campaigners were needed to have either scored at least 65 per cent or fulfilled the top 20 percentile demand. In other words, earlier indeed an emotional rank in the JEE( Advanced) didn’t guarantee admission unless the seeker had also met the board marks criterion.