Worried about how to qualify for the exams on the first go? It is not hard to crack the banking exams unless and until you follow the correct advice and guidance. To ease the students, we have listed the tentative dates along with the name of the exam for the scheduled examination.Also Read - THIS Bank is Shutting Down Its ATM Services From Tomorrow | Details Inside

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam and dates Also Read - Delhi Govt Bans Chhath Puja Celebrations in Public Places Including River Banks, Temples

Common Recruitment Process Exam 2021 Also Read - Indian Overseas Bank Out of RBI PCA Curbs, Shares Jump; Details Here

IBPS CRP RRB X (Office Assistance) Main Exam: October 3, 2021

IBPS CRP PO/ MT XI (Pre-Exam): October 9, 10, 16, 17, 2021

IBPS CRP PO/ MT XI (Mains Exam): November 27, 2021

IBPS Specialist Officer XI (Pre-Exam): December 18 and 26, 2021

IBPS Specialist Officer XI (Main Exam): January 30, 2022

Basic tips and guidelines to clear the banking exam

Before you start preparing for the examinations, make sure you check the latest syllabus and pattern.

Prepare a time schedule based on the topics, syllabus you need to cover.

Aspiring candidates need to build the right strategy for the exam after analysing the syllabus.

Practice mock test and previous year’s question paper.

Aspiring candidates need to study topic-wise. Using online resources can help you be equipped with the current general knowledge.

It is up to the candidates’ ability to identify their weaknesses on the topics. Work on the weaker areas.

All sections are important therefore do not skip any section while preparing.

Even authentic videos can boost the candidate’s knowledge. The more you do self-study the more confidence you will gain to clear the examination. Work on logical reasoning questions, followed by quantitative aptitude, followed by verbal ability, followed by daily current affairs, static general knowledge, and banking awareness. You can opt for coaching if desired.

Time management is the most important aspect to give any entrance exam. Read newspapers to enhance your general knowledge.