Studying Abroad: The overall number of Indian students choosing to study abroad is increasing. Numerous factors influence both students’ and their parents’ decisions to attend international universities for higher education. outstanding career opportunities, globally recognised education, cultural exposure, and a plethora of scholarship opportunities are a few reasons.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here

International students must, however, meet the basic requirements in order to complete the admissions process to the desired abroad colleges. There is a common mandatory process that all universities must follow, as well as additional requirements that vary by university. Here is a list of the essential prerequisites for Indian students interested in studying abroad. Also Read - SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Oct 13; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDIAN STUDENTS TO STUDY ABROAD

APPLICATION

Writing an application is the first and most important step in applying to study at an international university. The application form will include all of the candidate’s relevant information, such as academic details, personal details, professional details, and any other information pertinent to the course of study. Also Read - LIC, Banking, Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022: List of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPTS

From the beginning of their studies to the highest qualification, the candidate must submit all academic documents. There are also universities that may require a minimum percentage of marks in a specific subject, so students should check the official website before proceeding with the application process.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE PROFICIENCY(ELP) Score

The English language test score is required for all international students seeking admission to a university. IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, SAT, PTE, and other test scores are accepted. The minimum marks required, however, differ from country to country.

CURRICULUM VITAE (CV)

A Curriculum Vitae contains academic and professional information, such as degrees, certifications, internships, and other relevant work experience. Candidates must submit an updated curriculum vitae(CV) to the university.

STATEMENT OF PURPOSE (SOP)

Statement of Purpose (SOP): The Statement of Purpose will include the students’ background, the reason for choosing the programme and the university, the reason for choosing the country, professional goals, work experience, participation in extracurricular activities, and other information. A well-written statement of purpose can help an applicant stand out from the crowd and get admission to their preferred university.

LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION (LOR)

The LOR is shared by full-time professors or current managers. Full-time professors or current managers provide the LOR. It emphasises qualifications, accomplishments, tenure, and contributions to the current organisation. The LOR enables the admissions committee to gain insight into the candidate from a higher authority’s perspective and then decide whether or not to approve admission.

STUDENT VISA

Following confirmation of admission by the university, the student can apply for a student visa at the embassy. The university may apply for a student visa on their behalf in some countries. A visa application form, letter of acceptance, passport-size photographs, travel documents, proof of accommodation, proof of finances, health insurance, copy of academic transcripts, and receipt of visa application fees are some of the required documents for Indian students to the visa application.