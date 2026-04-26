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Want to study Anthropology in the US? Here are the top QS-Ranked Universities

Want to study Anthropology in the US? Here are the top QS-Ranked Universities

Here is the latest London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds QS World University Rankings by Subject- Anthropology.

Want to study Anthropology in the US? Here are the top QS-Ranked Universities(Photo Credit: Freepik)

The United States has several universities and colleges that make it an excellent place to pursue higher education. These schools provide great academic programs. They provide advancements in science, technology, engineering, medicine, the humanities, and social sciences. Recently, London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for the university rankings, has published the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas. Anthropology is one of the top courses that is required in this competitive world. If you are planning to pursue Anthropology, then check the latest London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds QS World University Rankings by Subject.

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Which are the best-ranked Anthropology universities in the United States?

Rank 2: Harvard University has secured the Rank 2 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 97.9.

Rank =4: The University of California, Berkeley (UCB) has secured the Rank 4 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 94.5.

Rank 6: The University of Chicago has secured the Rank 6 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 93.8.

Rank 10: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor has secured the Rank 10 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 89.

Rank 11: Stanford University has secured the Rank 11 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 88.3.

Rank 12: Yale University has secured the Rank 12 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 88.2.

Rank 13: Columbia University has secured the Rank 10 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 87.5.

Rank 21: The New York University (NYU) has secured the Rank 21 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Anthropology. Its overall score is 83.7.

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