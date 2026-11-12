Want to study at IIT, NIT? JEE Main 2027 registration open at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check application deadline, exam dates, fee, steps to apply

NTA has started the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process. Eligible candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in until November 22, 2026, without a late fee. Check the complete exam schedule, application fee, eligibility criteria and step-by-step instructions to fill out the application form.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. Students who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, architecture and planning can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process began on October 24, 2026, and the last date to apply without a late fee is November 22, 2026. Candidates who miss the regular deadline will get another opportunity to submit their forms by paying an additional late fee between November 23 and November 26.

JEE Main is one of the most important entrance examinations for students seeking admission to engineering colleges across India. It is conducted by the NTA and serves as the entrance test for undergraduate programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions.

The examination is also used to shortlist eligible candidates for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2027: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following dates to avoid missing any important deadline.

Event Date Registration begins October 24, 2026 Last date to apply without late fee November 22, 2026 Last date for fee payment without late fee November 22, 2026 Registration with late fee November 23–26, 2026 Application correction window November 27–29, 2026 Session 1 examination January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027 Admit card release January 13, 2027

All application deadlines are up to 11:50 pm on the respective dates. Candidates should check the NTA website for any further updates.

JEE Main 2027: Application fee details

The application fee depends on the candidate’s category, gender and the number of examination papers selected. The fee for one paper at an examination centre in India is as follows:

Candidate category Male Female General Rs. 1,000 Rs. 800 Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL Rs. 900 Rs. 800 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD Rs. 500 Rs. 500 Third Gender Rs. 500 Rs. 500

Candidates applying for two or more papers will have to pay a higher fee. Those applying during the late registration window will also have to pay an additional ₹500.

The payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. Bank charges and applicable GST may be extra.

How To Apply For JEE Main 2027?

Students can complete the registration process online by following these steps:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration.

Select the option for new candidate registration.

Create your login credentials and note down the application number.

Log in using your application number and password.

Fill in the application form with your personal, academic and examination details.

Select the examination paper and preferred examination cities.

Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Check all the details before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates should make sure that their details match their official documents. They should also check that the fee payment is successful and that the confirmation page has been generated.

Who can apply for JEE Main 2027?

According to the eligibility rules, candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for their Class 12 examination in 2027, can apply for JEE Main 2027.

There is no age limit for appearing in the examination. However, candidates must meet the admission requirements of the institutes they wish to join.

For admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions, candidates generally need at least 75% marks in Class 12 or a position among the top 20 percentile of their respective boards. The minimum requirement is 65% for SC and ST candidates.

JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern

JEE Main is conducted in two sessions and has two main papers:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): For admission to undergraduate engineering courses.

Paper 2A (BArch): For admission to architecture courses.

Paper 2B (BPlanning): For admission to planning courses.

Paper 1 covers three subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The examination is conducted in computer-based mode.

For Paper 1, students will have to answer 75 questions, carrying a total of 300 marks. The examination duration is three hours.

More than 5.72 Lakh students register for JEE Main 2027

The registration process has already received a strong response from engineering aspirants.

According to the latest figures shared by the NTA on November 12, more than 5.72 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. Of these, over 4.07 lakh candidates had completed their fee payments.

The agency has advised students who have not completed their applications to submit their forms before the November 22 deadline.

Students are advised to read the official information bulletin carefully before applying and avoid waiting until the last day to complete the registration process.

Official website: JEE Main 2027 – NTA Official Website