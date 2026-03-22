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Want to study Computer Science? Top US Universities to consider according to THE World University Rankings

Want to study Computer Science? Top US Universities to consider according to THE World University Rankings

Planning to study in US? Here are the top US Universities to consider according to THE World University Rankings.

Education is typically viewed as the foundation for achieving success, opening doors to better employment prospects and personal development. For many students, studying in a foreign country is a dream experience. While attending an institution of higher education in a nation such as the United States will enhance one’s education academically, it also provides students with a new view of the world, hands-on skills, and experiences that will prepare them to have a successful future. With thousands of colleges and universities offering many different types of programs, selecting the appropriate college or university is one of the most important steps to turning the dream of studying abroad into a reality.

Furthermore, the term “Computer Science” encompasses much more than just coding and developing software; it now includes AI, machine learning, data science, robotics, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Thus, students entering this field will have the chance to explore many cutting-edge technologies and finding solutions to current problems, all while helping to determine how technology will be used in the years ahead. Consequently, pursuing a degree in Computer Science will allow students to gain access to high-demand career opportunities, as well as giving them a chance to work with companies throughout the world, and to be a participant in the transformation of many industries (e.g., healthcare, finance, education, and entertainment) that AI will create.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the fourth position with an overall score of 96.2.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings, Princeton University, United States, secured the fifth position with an overall score of 96.1.

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According to the Times Higher Education Computer Science World University Rankings 2026, Stanford University, United States, secured the sixth position with an overall score of 95.9.

According to the Times Higher Education Computer Science World University Rankings 2026, Carnegie Mellon University, United States, secured the seventh position with an overall score of 95.5.

According to the Times Higher Education Computer Science World University Rankings 2026, Harvard University, United States, secured the eighth position with an overall score of 93.8.

According to the Times Higher Education Computer Science World University Rankings 2026, California Institute of Technology, United States, secured the eleventh position with an overall score of 93.1.

According to the Times Higher Education Computer Science World University Rankings 2026, University of California, Berkeley United States, secured the thirteenth position with an overall score of 92.8.

According to the Times Higher Education Computer Science World University Rankings 2026, Cornell University, United States, secured the seventeenth position with an overall score of 90.7.

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