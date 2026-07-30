Want to study in Canada? Take a look at new IRCC update on Canada study permits

The IRCC update provides detailed information on this strict assessment process within the official guidelines for officers. Titled "Study permits: Assessing the Application," the new guidelines instruct officers to meticulously examine both the amount and the source of the applicant's funds. It mandates that the source of funds be evaluated in all cases.

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New Delhi: A study permit is required to study in Canada, and it is granted only when a student can demonstrate the financial means to cover both tuition and living expenses. Canada’s immigration department, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has now issued an update stating that obtaining a study permit will involve more rigorous scrutiny. This update was recently released by the department.

The IRCC update provides detailed information on this strict assessment process within the official guidelines for officers. Titled “Study permits: Assessing the Application,” the new guidelines instruct officers to meticulously examine both the amount and the source of the applicant’s funds. It mandates that the source of funds be evaluated in all cases.

Review of family’s financial status essential

The new guidelines clarify that study permits should be issued only to students capable of funding their entire course of study independently. Consequently, reviewing and verifying documents related to the family’s financial status and employment may be necessary. The previous version of the guidelines required additional document verification only for applicants from certain high-risk regions; this requirement has been removed in the current update.

What do the guidelines state?

The new update states that officers may request additional documentation at their discretion. Regarding proof of funds, the submission of six months of bank statements is now required. The six-month period covered by the bank statements may commence either in the month the application is submitted or the preceding month. Previously, only four months of statements were required.

The new instructions also specify that for study permit renewals, the assessment of funds should be based on the costs for the first year following the extension. Two examples of financial documents for proof of funds—income from pensions and income from rental properties—have been added, which were not included in the previous version.

The example of a bank draft convertible into Canadian dollars, which was present in the earlier version, has been removed from the list of documents accepted as proof of funds.

How much money is required for a study permit?

The new update brings no changes to the required funding limits for a study permit. In addition to tuition fees and travel expenses to and from Canada, students must demonstrate sufficient funds to cover living expenses for one year. This amount varies depending on factors such as whether family members are accompanying the student. A student coming to study alone must show funds amounting to 22,895 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 15.60 lakh) to qualify for a study permit.