Home

Education

Want to study Linguistics? Check top 10 Colleges in US

Want to study Linguistics? Check top 10 Colleges in US

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the top rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 99.2.

The US has historically been one of the most desirable countries for pursuing higher education, attracting students from around the world. For many Indian students, obtaining a degree from an accredited university located within the United States enables them to enter into the international job market, gain access to cutting-edge research facilities, and develop themselves professionally and personally through their experience at a multicultural institution. The opportunity to participate in an exchange program (study abroad), and obtain an internship with a major corporation may provide additional global networking opportunities and help students develop the critical skills needed to compete successfully in today’s highly competitive workforce.

Linguistics in the United States is considered to be one of the most respected fields. For those of you looking for a quality education in Geophysics, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a good place to start your research.

The following list of universities will help students determine where to study.

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the top rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 99.2.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rank 6: Harvard University secures the fourth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 90.5.

Rank 11: Stanford University secures the 11th rank in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 89.

Rank 13: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) secures the 13 rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 87.3.

Rank 14: University of California, Berkeley (UCB) secures the 14th rank in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 87.2.

Rank 15: University of Massachusetts Amherst secures the 15 rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 86.5.

Rank 20: University of Pennsylvania secures the 20th rank in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Linguistics, scoring an overall 83.7.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.