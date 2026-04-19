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Want to study Nursing in the US? Here are the top QS-Ranked Universities

Want to study Nursing in the US? Here are the top QS-Ranked Universities

Check the latest London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The United States has several universities and colleges that make it an excellent place to pursue higher education. These schools provide great academic programs. They provide advancements in science, technology, engineering, medicine, the humanities, and social sciences. Recently, London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for the university rankings, has published the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas. Nursing is one of the top courses that is required in this competitive world. If you are planning to pursue Nursing, then check the latest London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Which are the best-ranked Nursing universities in the United States?

Rank 1: The University of Pennsylvania has secured the Rank 1 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Nursing. Its overall score is 93.2.

Rank 3: The Johns Hopkins University has secured the Rank 3 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Nursing. Its overall score is 90.

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Rank 5: Duke University has secured the Rank 5 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Nursing. Its overall score is 88.4.

Rank: 8 Columbia University, New York City, has secured the Rank 8 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Nursing. Its overall score is 87.8.

Rank: 12 The University of Washington, Seattle, has secured the Rank 12 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Nursing. Its overall score is 86.3.

Rank: 14 The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has secured the Rank 14 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Nursing. Its overall score is 85.7

Rank: 15 Yale University has secured the Rank 15 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Nursing. It’s overall score is 84.7

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