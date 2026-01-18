Home

Education

Want to study Petroleum Engineering? Check top colleges in US

Want to study Petroleum Engineering? Check top colleges in US

Petroleum Engineering in the United States is considered to be one of the most respected fields.

The US has historically been one of the most desirable countries for pursuing higher education, attracting students from around the world. For many Indian students, obtaining a degree from an accredited university located within the United States enables them to enter into the international job market, gain access to cutting-edge research facilities, and develop themselves professionally and personally through their experience at a multicultural institution. The opportunity to participate in an exchange program (study abroad) and obtain an internship with a major corporation may provide additional global networking opportunities and help students develop the critical skills needed to compete successfully in today’s highly competitive workforce.

Petroleum Engineering in the United States is considered to be one of the most respected fields. For those of you looking for a quality education in Geophysics, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a good place to start your research. The following list of universities will help students determine where to study.

Rank 1: University of Texas at Austin secured the top rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Petroleum Engineering, scoring an overall 97.4.

Rank 3: Texas A&M University secured the third position rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Petroleum Engineering, scoring an overall 90.1.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rank 27: Pennsylvania State University secured the 27th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Petroleum Engineering, scoring an overall 74.8.

Rank 28: Colorado School of Mines secured the 28th position rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Petroleum Engineering, scoring an overall 74.6.