Want to study railways? Know about India’s Railway University, courses and fees | Check details

The university’s B.Tech offerings for 2026-27 include Rail Engineering specialisations as well as courses focused on the broader transport sector.

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Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya specialises in education and research related to transport and logistics. Image Credit: gsv.ac.in

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara, Gujarat, is India’s specialised university for education and training related to railways and the transport sector. It is a Central University under the Ministry of Railways.

The institution took its current form in 2022 after the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Act was passed. Before being renamed, it operated as the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI).

Where is Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya?

Located in Lalbaug, Vadodara, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya specialises in education and research related to transport and logistics. Its work covers areas such as railways, aviation, ports, shipping, highways and logistics.

What courses does it offer?

Notably, GSV offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For 2026-27, the university’s B.Tech offerings include Civil Engineering with Rail Engineering, Mechanical Engineering with Rail Engineering, Electrical Engineering with Rail Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering with Rail Engineering.

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The university also offers B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science with a specialisation in Transportation and Logistics and Aviation Engineering.

How can students get admission?

For admission to the B.Tech programmes in 2026-27, students must take JEE Main 2026. Those who meet the eligibility criteria can subsequently apply through JoSAA and CSAB counselling, as applicable. The admission process is different for other courses. Candidates should check the official admission notification for the programme they want to apply for.

What is the fee?

As per the university’s fee structure for 2026-27, the first-year B.Tech fee for day scholars is Rs 1,76,600. The first-year fee for students staying in the hostel is Rs 2,66,200, which covers the applicable hostel and mess charges. GSV also provides financial assistance to eligible students based on its rules, including family income and merit.

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Why is it known as a railway university?

While Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is often called a railway university, its focus extends beyond railways to the wider transport and logistics sector. Its B.Tech courses, however, include separate specialisations in Rail Engineering.