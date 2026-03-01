Home

Want to study Social Policy and Administration? Check top 10 Colleges in US

Social Policy and Administration in the United States is considered to be one of the most respected fields.

The US has historically been one of the most desirable countries for pursuing higher education, attracting students from around the world. For many Indian students, obtaining a degree from an accredited university located within the United States enables them to enter into the international job market, gain access to cutting-edge research facilities, and develop themselves professionally and personally through their experience at a multicultural institution. The opportunity to participate in an exchange program (study abroad), and obtain an internship with a major corporation may provide additional global networking opportunities and help students develop the critical skills needed to compete successfully in today’s highly competitive workforce.

For those of you looking for a quality education in Geophysics, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a good place to start your research.

The following list of universities will help students determine where to study.

Rank 1: Harvard University secures the top rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 98.1.

Rank =3: Stanford University secures the third rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 93.1.

Rank 9: University of California, Berkeley (UCB) secures the ninth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 91.2.

Rank 12: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the 12th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 88.9.

Rank 13: The University of Edinburgh secured the 13th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 88.2.

Rank 14: Columbia University secured the 14th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 88.1.

Rank 15: Syracuse University secured the 15th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 87.7.

Rank 14: Princeton University secured the 19th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 86.2.

Rank 15: University of Chicago secured the 20th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Social Policy and Administration, scoring an overall 85.8.

