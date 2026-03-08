Want to study Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies? Check top 10 Colleges in US

Home

The US has historically been one of the most desirable countries for pursuing higher education, attracting students from around the world. For many Indian students, obtaining a degree from an accredited university located within the United States enables them to enter into the international job market, gain access to cutting-edge research facilities, and develop themselves professionally and personally through their experience at a multicultural institution. The opportunity to participate in an exchange program (study abroad), and obtain an internship with a major corporation may provide additional global networking opportunities and help students develop the critical skills needed to compete successfully in today’s highly competitive workforce.

Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies in the United States is considered to be one of the most respected fields. For those of you looking for a quality education in Geophysics, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a good place to start your research.

Which colleges are best to study Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies?

The following list of universities will help students determine where to study.

Rank 1: University of Notre Dame secures the top rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 93. 4.

Rank 2: Harvard University secures the second rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 91.7.

Rank 5: Duke University secures the fifth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 89.8.

Rank 7: Yale University secures the seventh rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 88.

Rank 9: University of Chicago secures the ninth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 87.4.

Rank 13: Boston College secures the thirteenth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 85.8.

Rank 16: Princeton University secures the sixteenth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 84.

Rank 18: University of California, Berkeley secures the eighteenth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 80.6.

Rank 19: Columbia University secures the nineteenth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 79.6.

Rank 21: Emory University secures the sixteenth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, scoring an overall 78.2.

