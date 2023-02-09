Home

Watch: Police Lathi-Charge Protesting Aspirants in Uttarakhands Dehradun

Earlier on Wednesday, the protestors staged a dharna demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in different recruitment examinations held by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

Protest by youths against recruitment exam paper leaks turns violent.(Photo Credit: Twitter @yogitabhayana)

Dehradun: A protest by youths against recruitment examination paper leaks in Uttarakhand turned violent when the protestors clashed with police personnel and hurled stones at them here on Thursday. The police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the protestors. While some people were injured as a result of police action. The clash between the protesters and the police caused a long traffic jam from Clock Tower to Rajpur Road.

Taking to Twitter, one aspirant said, “I strongly condemn the lathicharge on the protesting students in Dehradun. Pushkar Dhami, be ashamed and if you are not ashamed, then drown. #UKSSSC #uksssc_ukpsc_paperleak #ukpsc,” wrote a Twitter user.

WATCH: POLICE LATHI CHARGE PROTESTING YOUTHS in UTTARAKHAND’s DEHRADUN

Echoing similar concerns, another aspirant said,” Boys are being forcibly taken to jail at midnight, but the unemployed are adamant on demanding a CBI inquiry.”

जिन युवाओं को उत्तराखंड पुलिस एक अपराधी की तरह कूट रहीं है, इनका कसूर इतना है की यह #UKSSSC और #UKPSC में लगातार हो रहें पेपर लीक और भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ़ शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करना।

पुलिस इन्हें रात को उठा ले गई तो सुबह तक हजारों की संख्या में युवा अपने हक़ के लिए सड़क पर उतर आए pic.twitter.com/xt7bZL8Urq — Rajat Yadav (@RajatYadav_) February 9, 2023

The Congress reacted sharply to the “coercive manner in which the voice of youths was being silenced” by the state government. The party will hold demonstrations in every district on Friday in protest against the atrocity against the youths, PCC vice president Mathura Dutt Joshi said, reported news agency PTI.

Harish Singh Rawat, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said, “It is a matter of great sadness that the children who are demanding such a system, are demanding such a system that they can get a clear assessment of their merit, are demanding a fair examination system, ruthless lathicharge on them!!.”

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the youths not to let themselves be misled by anyone, saying efforts are on to ensure that recruitment examinations are held in the state in a transparent way. “We are soon going to bring the strictest anti-copying law in the country. It will be ensured that use of unfair means in recruitment examinations stops completely and they are held in a transparent manner. We will see to it that no injustice is done to the youth,” Dhami said, reported PTI. “Our government is making decisions in favour of the youth. We have granted reservation to our sisters and daughters in government jobs. Everyone’s interest will be protected. My request to the youth is that they should not allow themselves to be misled by anyone,” he added. The government has got irregularities in recruitment examinations thoroughly probed and the guilty have been sent behind bars, the chief minister added.

(With Inputs From PTI)

