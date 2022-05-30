WB Board Madrasah Examination 2022 Result: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Examination, WBBME on Monday declared the WB Board Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil exams can download their results through the Board’s official website at wbresults.nic.in.To access the WB Board Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/ her roll number.Also Read - JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Likely to Be Out Today; Here's How to Download

Steps to Download the WB Board Madrasah Examination 2022 Result:

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Examination at wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ WB Board of Madrasah Examination -2022

Now click on the High Madrasah Alim, Fazil examination link.

link. Enter your roll number and captcha code.

Now click on submit option.

Your WB Board of Madrasah Examination -2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the result

It is to be noted that the result has been published today, May 30 at 12: 30 PM. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Examination.