WBCHSE HS Result 2022 LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS result 2022 shortly. The WBCHSE Class 12 results will be announced at 11 am through a press conference. After the formal announcement of the West Bengal Board Class 12 (HS) result, the same will be available on the official website of the West Bengal board i.e. wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

The West Bengal Class 12 results must note that the WB HS result link will be activated at 12 PM. The result press meet will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council.

This year, the West Bengal Board exams for class 12th were held from 2nd to 26th April 2022. The board exam was held in offline mode after two years of COVID-19 lockdown.

WBCHSE Class 12 Results: Steps to Check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which WB HS Result 2022:

Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Click on the “West Bengal HS Result 2022” link.

Enter roll number and registration number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

WBCHSE HS result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Websites to check WB 12th result 2022

wbchse.nic.in

www.wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Class 12 students must note that not only through the official website or SMS, students will also be able to check their WB Board 12th result via Mobile App named – WBCHSE Result 2022. Students need to go to the playstore, type the name and click on the install button.