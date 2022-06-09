WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce the WB HS result 2022 tomorrow, 10th June 2022. The WBCHSE Class 12 students must note that the results will be announced at 11 am through a press conference. Soon after the formal announcement of the West Bengal Board Class 12 (HS) result, the same will be available on the official website of the West Bengal board i.e. wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.Also Read - WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022: West Bengal Madhyamik Results To Be Released Today at wbresults.nic.in

The WB HS result link will be activated from 12 PM. The result press meet will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council.

WBCHSE Class 12 Results: Steps to Check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which WB HS Result 2022:

Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Click on the “West Bengal HS Result 2022” link.

Enter roll number and registration number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

WBCHSE HS result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Websites to check WB 12th result 2022

wbchse.nic.in

www.wbresults.nic.in 2022

This year, the West Bengal Board exams for class 12th were held from 2nd to 26th April 2022. The board exam was held in offline mode after two years of COVID-19 lockdown.

The West Bengal Class 12 students must note that not only through the official website or SMS, students will also be able to check their WB Board 12th result via Mobile App named – WBCHSE Result 2022. Students need to go to the playstore, type the name and click on the install button.