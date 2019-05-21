WB Madhyamik Result 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the WB Madhyamik class 10 result 2019, at around 10 AM, on official website wbresults.nic.in.

Students are requested to remain patient in case the website is down due to heavy traffic, and check after a while.

A press conference by the board was held at 9 AM, after which the results were made available for students to access on the above-mentioned official website.

It must be noted that around 10 Lakh students gave the exam.

Students must also keep their admit cards handy to avoid any last minute hassle. Further, students must also keep a tab on the official website in case of an update on the result declaration timings.

Know here steps to check WB Madhyamik class 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the GSEB’s official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘the WB Class 10th result 2019’ link.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked, including your roll number. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result.

Alternatively, students can also check their results on wbse.allresults.nic.in and examresults.net.