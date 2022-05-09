West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE is likely to announce the WB Madhyamik (Class 10) Result 2022 in the month of May. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. – wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results.Also Read - West Bengal Board Class 12 Results DECLARED, Check Uccha Madhyamik HS Result at wbresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage and Other Details Here

The candidates must note that the board has not revealed any official date for the announcement of the results. Stakeholders are informed that while the local media is sprinting on this tentative result date, even the analysis of past trends, shows that.

Here are some of the important details

West Bengal class 10th Board Exams 2022 were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022

The WB 10th Result 2022 are likely to be announced by May 30, 2022

WB Madhyamik board is expected to make an official announcement on result news soon.

About West Bengal Board

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education came into being way back in 1951 as West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 10 examination (or secondary school level examination) of West Bengal. Established under the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950, it was then called the Board of Secondary Education. Sri Apurba Kr. Chanda was the first Chairman of the Board