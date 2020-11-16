The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has formally declared the WB NEET 1st Allotment Result 2020 for medical admissions to MBBS Exam, according to the latest updates. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. wbmcc.nic.in. The candidates must note that the NEET Counselling Results for West Bengal State released today are only for those who have qualified in the medical exam and registered for the same between 9th to 12th November 2020. Also Read - BJP's New Team of State in-charges: Radha Mohan Singh Appointed For UP, Kailash Vijayvargiya Retains WB

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Link for ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section

Step 3: Click on NEET West Bengal UG 2020 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number and Date of Birth in designated fields

Step 5: Verify the details and submit them on the website

Step 6: Your Counselling Allotment Result / status will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download Provisional Allotment Letter, if available

Step 8: Take printout of the same

As part of the admission process, the candidates who have been allotted seats in the allotment result declared today, will have to physically report to the assigned medical institutes with necessary admission fees and original documents.

The document verification and other admission formalities are to be completed on 17th and 18th November 2020.