WB Police Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Police Admit Card 2020 for technical staff is out on the official website of WB police at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates must note that the written exam will be held on January 17 at the venue under the Bidhannagar center.

Know Steps to Download WB Police Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘WB Police Admit Card 2020’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter all the details asked including the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press submit. Your admit card will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download a copy of WB police admit card 2020.

Students will need to produce a copy of their WB police admit card at their allotted venues for the exams, along with identity proof.

As per the exam advisory, students won’t be permitted entry into their exam venues if they wear sports shoes, sneakers, high-heeled footwear etc. Candidates must wear flat footwear without any metal embellishments.