WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Monday released the answer key for the posts of Agragami (WBNVF) in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal on its official website. The Board has conducted the WB Police Agragami Written Exam 2021 on December 26, 2021. Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website of WB Police, wbpolice.gov.in.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on sbi.co.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the WB Police Answer Key 2021. Follow the steps given below Also Read - Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Apply For Acquisition of Readymade TV Content Posts on prasarbharati.gov.in

WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022: How to download Answer Key Also Read - Bombay HC Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For 9 District Judge Posts on bombayhighcourt.nic.in | Direct Link Here

Go to the official website of WB Police, wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on the Recruitment section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the link that reads, ” Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB, 2019 ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Now click on the ” Answer Key of Written Examination for WBNVF Agragami’ ‘ option.

‘ option. WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022.

You can also take a printout of it for future use.

We have also provided you with the direct link to download the WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022.

Direct Link to Download WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022, by sending a mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 7 days from January 07, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 938 vacancies.