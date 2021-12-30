WB Police Answer Key 2021: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Prelims Answer Key for the posts of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020 on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their WB Police answer key 2021 from the official website of WB Police, wbpolice.gov.in. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has conducted the Prelims exam on January 31, 2021. Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, by sending the mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from December 30, 2021.Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts Before Jan 10. Check Eligibility and Other Details

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the WB Police Answer Key 2021. Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of WB Police, wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020′ available in the Recruitment section on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage. Now click on the ‘Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for SRT-20’ option. A new PDF will open. Save, Download WB Wireless Supervisor prelims Answer Key 2021. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also download the WB Police Answer Key 2021 from the direct link given below.

Click Here: Download WB Police Answer Key 2021

Click Here: WB Police Answer Key Official Notice