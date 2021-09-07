West Bengal Police Constable Admit Card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment exam on its official website at wbpolice.gov.in. All candidates who applied for the preliminary written examination of WB Police Constable can now download the admit cards by logging in to the official website of WBPRB. The WB Police Admit Card 2021 will have details like the venue of the examination and necessary guidelines that are to be followed. The West Bengal Police Recruitment exam candidates written exam is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021 from 12 PM to 1 PM.

To download the WB Police Admit Card 2021, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

Firstly, the candidates need to login to the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in

Next, the candidates will have to click on the ‘Recruitment’ section

The candidates will then have to click on the link that says ‘Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020’

Now, the candidates will have to click on the ‘Download admit cards’ link

Next, the candidates must click on the link that says ‘Click here to download the admit cards for preliminary written test for the post of constables/ lady constables in West Bengal Police 2020’

Then candidates will have to enter the required credentials

Post doing this, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should then download and take a printout of the admit card and carry the same to the exam hall.

This recent recruitment drive aims to select a total of 7,440 candidates for the post of Constable. Along with this, 1192 candidates will be selected for the posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police.