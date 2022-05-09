WB Police Constable Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Police, WBP will release the admit card for the final written examination for Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police – 2020 tomorrow, May 10, 2022. Candidates can download WB Police Constable Admit Card through the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in or through the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 1,05,000; Apply For 19 Posts Till May 28| Details Inside

The WB Police Constable Final Exam will be held on May 22, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin from 12:00 noon and continue till 1:00 PM. The e-admit cards for the WBPRB Police Constable can be downloaded by the candidates using their Application Sl. No. and date of birth. Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the Steps, through which candidates can download the admit card.

WB Police Constable admit card: Here’s How to Download