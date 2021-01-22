WB Police Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal government on Friday announced that the application process for the posts of West Bengal Police Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) has started. Notably, the application process has started for a total of 9,720 vacancies including 8,632 posts for constables and 1088 posts of SI. However, the last date to apply for these vacancies is February 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website wbpolice.gov.in. Also Read - Fresh Jolt to Mamata Ahead of Elections, Rajib Banerjee Resigns as Forest Minister

Candidates must note that the applications can be done offline and online for more than 9 thousand posts. Candidates can apply both in online and offline mode for 9720 posts of Police Constable and SI. Also Read - West Bengal: 13 Dead in Road Accident Due to Fog in Jalpaiguri District

WB Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply online? Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance, Salary Hiked For These State Govt Employees

1) First visit official website of West Bengal Police wbpolice.gov.in

2) Then you can sign up by putting your name, email id and mobile number.

3) Then you can fill in the application step by step as per the instructions given on the screen.

4) After filling the application form, you can pay the application fee. You can pay the application fee through online or offline mode.

Notably, the minimum education qualification for the post of constable is to clear the madhyamik exam, while for SI post, the candidates need to possess an undergraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

WB Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 9720

Constable: 8,632

SI: 1,088.

Education qualification: The candidates need to possess the madhyamik (class 10) passing certificate or its equivalent qualification. Candidates must have an undergraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Eligibility: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, as per the notification.

Age limit: According to the notification, the upper age limit is capped at 27 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021. Relaxation in upper age limit of five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC category candidates will be applicable.

Pay Scale

WB Police Constable Salary – Level-6 in Pay Matrix Rs 22,700 – Rs 58,500

WB Police SI Salary – in Level 10 of Pay Matrix — Rs 32,100 to 82,900

Important to note that the last date to submit applications is February 20, while candidates can pay their application fee till February 23 through online mode using Punjab National Bank challan.