West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 notification. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply on the official website of the board i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. The candidates can also note that they can get all the details regarding the vacancy on the same platform.

WB Police Recruitment 2021 recruitment aims at fulfilling the vacant posts for Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II & Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020. The selected candidates will be deputed in West Bengal under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence.

The direct links of the complete notifications are here,

Wireless Supervisor

Wireless Operator

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

The online application begins on February 22, 2021

Last Date to submit the online application form March 22, 2021

Last Date to submit the application fee March 24, 2021

The mode of application is online. Candidates can apply by logging into the official web page of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, wbpolice.gov.in.

The candidates must also note that they can apply for the WB Police Recruitment 2021 from February 22 to March 22, 2021.

WB Police Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II: The candidate must be a holder of a Bachelor’s degree with any of the subjects, Physics or Radio Physics or Electronics and Telecommunications or Electrical Engineering or Computer Science or Information Technology from any recognized University.

Wireless Operator: The applicant must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) conducted by WBCHSE or its equivalent examination from any of the recognized Boards in Science with Physics and Mathematics.