West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for posts of Constable, Lady Constable, Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch), and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) under West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is today i.e. Saturday 20 February. Those interested can apply for the posts either online or offline. According to the recruitment notice issued by WBPRB there are total of 9720 vacancies—8632 Constable Posts and 1088 Sub Inspector Posts. Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Wireless Supervisor and Wireless Operator posts at wbpolice.gov.in

How to Apply For West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021

Follow These Steps to Apply Online Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2021: Application Process Starts For 9720 Vacancies | Details Here

Go to the official website– wbpolice.gov.in.

Submit your credentials

Upload a scanned photograph and signature.

Make an online payment of the processing fees using Debit cards, Credit cards, or Net banking.

Direct Link to Apply Online For The Post of Constable and Sub-Inspector

If you want to apply offline then follow these steps

Download form from the official website ‘wbpolice.gov.in’.

Select the post you want to apply for.

Direct Link to Apply Offline For The Post of Constable and Sub-Inspector

Application Fee:

Constable: All categories except SC/ST (of West Bengal only) – Rs. 170/-SC and ST (West Bengal only) – Rs 20/-

Sub-Inspector: All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) – Rs. 270/-SC and ST (West Bengal only) – Rs 20/-

Age Limit:

Constable- Between 18 to 27 Years.

Sub Inspector of Police- Between 20 to 27 Years.

Salary:

WB Police Sub Inspector Salary: Pay Scale of Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 – Rs. 82,900)

WB Police Constable Salary: Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs. 22,700 – Rs. 58,500)

Educational Qualification:

Sub Inspector of Police- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Constable- Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.