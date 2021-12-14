WB Police Excise Constable Admit card 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has recently released an update regarding the commencement of the final Written Test for recruitment to the posts of West Bengal Police Excise Constable on its official website. As per the update, the examination will be conducted on January 2, 2021, from 12:00 Noon to 1: 30 PM.Also Read - APSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply For 81 Posts at apssb.nic From Dec 15; Salary Upto Rs 92,300

Candidates who will appear for the WB Police Excise Constable posts can download their admit card through the official website of WB police, wbpolice.gov.in and the Directorate of Excise www.excise.wb.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2021: Registration For 55 Posts Begins From Dec 14 | Check Pay Scale, Age Limit, Other Details

Steps to Download WB Excise Constable Admit card 2019 Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 300 Technical Officer Posts on careers.ecil.co.in | Apply Via Direct Link Here

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police, www.wbpolice.gov.in, and the Directorate of Excise www.excise.wb.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘WB Police Constable Admit Card’ available on the homepage. Now enter the required credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth to log in. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download WB Police Constable Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.

Note, the e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and

Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in) from December 21, 2021. The admit card link will be active on December 21.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3000 posts will be filled. Accordign to the official notice issued by the Board, all efforts will be made to deliver SMS alerts to the registered mobile number of the candidates. However,

the Board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of such SMS due to a change in the mobile number and/or technical reasons. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their eAdmit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity.

Click HERE: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Detailed Notification