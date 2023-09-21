WB Police SI Registration Deadline Till September 21

Home

WB Police SI Registration: Apply For 309 Posts at wbpolice.gov.in Till September 21

The age limit for WB Police SI applicants has been fixed between 20 years to 27 years as of January 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved categories.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will close the application window today, September 21 for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website of West Bengal at wbpolice.gov.in. Applicants will be able to edit their applications between September 24 to 30. The latest recruitment drive by the West Bengal Police wishes to fill up a total of 309 positions.

Eligibility Criteria For WB Police SI Recruitment 2023

Coming to the eligibility criteria for WB Police SI Recruitment 2023, the age limit for the post has been fixed between 20 and 27 years of age as of January 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the candidates from the reserved categories.

As far as the education qualification is concerned, a candidate will be considered qualified if they hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

What Is The Application Fee For WB Police SI Posts 2023

If you are wondering about the application fee for the WB Police SI Posts 2023, applicants belonging to all the other categories except Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe from West Bengal will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 270. On the other hand, the SC and ST candidates from West Bengal will be shelling out only Rs 20 as the application fee.

To get any further information, applicants may check out the official notice by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board here.

How To Apply For WB Police SI Posts 2023

Candidates who want to register themselves for the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector posts 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2

Next, click on the Recruitment tab

Step 3

After that, visit the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspector application link

Step 4

Next, register yourself on the website

Step 5

After that, fill out the application form

Step 6

Next, pay the application fee as per the category you fall in, and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 7

Last but not least, do not forget to download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants can also apply to the West Bengal Police’s recruitment drive directly here.

In order to gather more information, candidates can visit the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

