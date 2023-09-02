Home

WB Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant Result 2021 Announced; Direct Link Here

WB Police SI, Sergeant Recruitment 2021: Candidates who have cleared the examination will have to appear for the Personality Test from September 11 this year.

The personality test for the WB Police SI will be held on September 9.

WB Police SI, Sergeant Recruitment 2021: Candidates who appeared for the Sub Inspector, Sub Inspectress, and Sergeant exam 2021 for the Kolkata Police can now see their results. The scores have been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Interested aspirants can check out and download the results declared by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. The candidates who have cleared the WB Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam 2021 will be appearing for the next step, the Personality test, from September 11 this year. The aspirants will be able to download the e-call letter for the Personality Test from the official websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in, and wbpolice.gov.in.

The e-Call will be made available to the candidates from September 4. The aspirants are advised to download the e-admit card only after cross-checking their application no. and date of birth.

The recruitment drive by the West Bengal police is for 330 vacancies. Out of these, 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector, 27 for Sub-Inspectress, and 122 for Sergeant in the Kolkata Police.

What Is The Selection Process For The WB Police SI, Sergeant Recruitment 2021?

The selection for Sub Inspectors and Sergeants in the Kolkata Police will be made on the basis of the Preliminary Examination. After this, the candidates will have to go through a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and Personality Test.

How Can You Download WB Police Sub Inspector And Sergeant Result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: After that, click on the SI/Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant result 2021 link.

Step 4: Put in your login details and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: The WB Police SI, Sergeant 2021 result will open on your screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Direct link is here.

For those unaware, the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector, and Sergeant final exam was held on April 16 this year.

