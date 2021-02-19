WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the WB Primary Teacher Merit List 2021. The recruitment drive was held for 16,500 vacancies of TET 2014 Qualified Candidates as Primary Teachers in the Government Aided/Sponsored Primary/Junior Basic Schools. Those who applied for the WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 are requested to visit the official website at check their names on the list asap. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below: Also Read - Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain Injured After Bomb Attack Inside Rly Station in Murshidabad; CID Takes Over Probe

Here is how you can download WB Primary Teacher Merit List 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.wbbpe.org or http://wbbprimaryeducation.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Statewide first Merit List …’

Step 3: You will be asked a 9-digit roll number

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for a future reference

WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021: Direct Link to Download Merit List

WBBPE conducted the recruitment to fill vacancies for 16,500 Primary Teachers in the state. An appointment of 15,284 Primary Teachers will be made through this merit list. The selection of 1216 candidates for the primary teacher’s post will be done later.