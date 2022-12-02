West Bengal WB TET 2022 Exam on Dec 11; Check Admit Card, Other Details at wbbpe.org

WBTET Exam Date 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022). Candidates planning to appear for the examination scheduled on December 11, 2022, can download the WBTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at wbbpe.org. One can check the admit card and other details here.

When will be WB TET 2022 Examination be Held?

The WB TET 2022 examination will be conducted for Primary Classes 1 to 5 on December 11, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held between 12:00 Noon to 2:30 PM. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WBTET ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) at www.wbbpe.org and www.wbbprimaryeducation.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I-V .”

.” Enter the required credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Click on the submit option.

Your WBTET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.