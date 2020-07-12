WB SET 2020 Result: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has announced the result of West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2020. Candidates can check the result on the commission’s official website wbcsc.org.in. Also Read - HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: Rishita Bags Top Position by Securing 100% Marks - Full List of Toppers, Pass Percentage Here

Notably, the WB SET 2020 was conducted on January 19, 2020. Here's how candidates can check their result:

Step 1: Visit the official WBCSC website wbcsc.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Click Here to View SET(22nd) Result’

Step 3: Next, login with your WBCSC user name and password

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can click here to access the login page directly. You can also download your e-certificate from the website.

WBSCS conducts the WB SET exam every year as a qualifying test to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges of West Bengal.