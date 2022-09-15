WB SET 2023 Registration: The last date for the online registration for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2023 has been extended by West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC). The candidates who are eligible and interested for the vacancy can now apply for SET 2023 at the official website wbcsconline.in till September 18, 2022 till 12 midnightAlso Read - PAN Card Update: Here’s How You Can Download e-PAN Card With These Simple Steps | Details Here

To recall, the last date for the online application was September 15 but now it has been extended by 3 more days. "The date for ONLINE APPLICATION for 24th SET has been extended till 18th September, 2022 at 12 midnight." reads the official notice.

Here are some of the important details:

WB SET 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023

The examination will be held in 33 subjects at selected test centres in different districts.

The WB SET Test will consist of two objective type papers.

Aggregate of both the papers will be taken to make the merit list.

The SET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates applying for Assistant Professor posts in West Bengal state.

The general category candidates will have to pay an exam fee of Rs. 1200

SC, ST, PwD and transgender candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.30. and OBC and EWS candidates Rs.600.

Here’s how to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the post: