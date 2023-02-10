Home

West Bengal WB TET 2022 Result: Know How to Check Scorecard at wbbpe.org

West Bengal WB TET 2022 Result: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the WBTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at wbbpe.org.

WBTET Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will declare the result for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the WBTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at wbbpe.org. The Board has conducted the WB TET 2022 examination on December 11, 2022. The examination was held between 12:00 Noon to 2:30 PM.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WBTET RESULT 2022?

Visit the website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) at www.wbbpe.org and www.wbbprimaryeducation.org

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Result for Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I-V .”

.” Enter the required credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Click on the submit option.

Your WBTET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: DOWNLOAD THE WBTET RESULT 2022(link to be active soon)

Direct Link: Download WBTET Answer Key 2022

WBBPE released the WB TET 2022 Answer Key on January 10. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till January 17, 2023. “Disputes pertaining to answer keys made during the aforesaid period with fees will be revisited. Disputes raised without payment of fees, and disputes raised through any other medium (viz. email/ letter/representation) will not be entertained. The fee indicated above shall stand forfeited if the dispute is held by the subject experts to be unjustifiable, Similarly, the fee indicated above shall stand refunded by the Board, through NEFT, upon furnishing of NEFT details, by the applicant/candidate in the event the contention of the applicant/candidate is found to be correct, proper and justified” reads the official notice.

The primary education board has released the TET-2014 pass certificate for the TET-2014 Qualified and Trained Candidates. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

NOTE: At Present, WBBPE ‘s official website is not responding. WBTET Result is likely to be declared today.

